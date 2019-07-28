Yemeni army makes key gains in Taiz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) Yemen's National Army made crucial gains on Saturday in Mawiah district in north east province of Taiz in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

The army liberated the key areas of Jabal Al-Shawk and Jabal Dhaeb in the Mawiah district after attacking militia’s sites.

The militia’s vital supply line in Jabal Al-Moshrmar and the villages of Saloul, Medinah and Hajr were also liberated by the army.

By retaking the control of Jabal Dhaeb, which overlooks the Baher area, the army will be able to advance into the remaining areas controlled by the militia in Mawiah, said the SPA report.