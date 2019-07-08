UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Army Retakes Three New Areas North Of Al-Dhale

Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) ADEN, 8th July 2019 (WAM) - The Yemeni army announced on Sunday that it had made new progress in the Directorate of Qatabah, north of the province of Al-Dhale in the south of Yemen.

Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted a Yemeni military source as saying the Yemeni army forces managed to capture the areas of Habil al-Kareyat, Habil Alharewa and Habil al-Batena, western Alshakhab in Qatabah district, forcing the Houthi militia to flee and retreat.

The Yemeni army continues to advance towards the Salim area west of the Qatabah district, according to the September website of the Yemeni Ministry of Defense.

The source said that the clashes resulted in deaths and injuries among the Houthi militia and the capture of three of their elements, and the destruction of a number of their vehicles.

