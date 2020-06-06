UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Government Calls On World Bank To Intensify Its Support To The Country Amid Rising Crises

Sat 06th June 2020

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) The Yemeni government has called on the World Bank to increase its support to the country amid the "huge challenges" its facing as a result of the war fueled by the Iranian-backed Houthis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate change, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

During a virtual official discussion session Friday, held under the chairmanship of Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, and the Vice-President of the World Bank Group for middle East and North Africa Affairs Ferid Belhaj, the Yemeni Prime Minister said those events have had an extreme negative impact on his country's economy and infrastructure, straining all aspects of life in Yemen.

Abdulmalik then urged the World Bank to reconsider restructuring the support being provided to Yemen according to priority and the current health, humanitarian and economic conditions, added SPA.

