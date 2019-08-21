UrduPoint.com
Yemeni National Army Seizes New Areas In Sa'ada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:45 PM

Yemeni National Army seizes new areas in Sa'ada

Backed by the Arab Coalition Forces supporting the legitimacy in Yemen, the Yemeni National Army on Tuesday gained control over new areas in Yemen's Sa'ada province, reported the Saudi Press Agency

SA'ADA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) Backed by the Arab Coalition Forces supporting the legitimacy in Yemen, the Yemeni National Army on Tuesday gained control over new areas in Yemen's Sa'ada province, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Army forces were able to regain control over areas of "A’ar" and "Naqaa", as well as liberated the mountain of Al Ada in Al Safra’a front, northern Sa'ada.

The resistance secured the gains following an attack on positions belonging to Houthi rebels, incurring huge human and material losses.

The national army is maintaining its advance on the ground in the wake of major collapses and breakdown among the Houthi militia, added SPA.

