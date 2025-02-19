YesAgain Group Expands Into Middle East With New Hub At SAIF Zone
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 08:02 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) YesAgain, one of the world’s largest Microsoft-Authorised Refurbisher for electronics maintenance and refurbishment companies and an ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Certified, has launched its new middle East facility in the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), adding yet another feather to the free zone’s cap.
The new facility covers an area of approximately 9000 sqm, with an initial investment of over AED30 million. Through this expansion, Yes Again aspires to triple its annual operational capacity from 100,000 to 300,000 electronic devices, addressing the growing demand for its services amid the company’s rapid regional growth.
The facility was inaugurated by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone; Mohammed Shamso, Founder and CEO of YesAgain; and Dr. Ahmed Shamso, COO of YesAgain, with officials and business leaders from both sides also present.
Al Mazrouei toured the newly opened YesAgain facility and was briefed on the cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies employed in the maintenance and refurbishment of laptops, tablets, smartphones, CPUs, home appliances, and other electronic components. He was also introduced to the sustainable environmental practices implemented by the group, which prioritise minimising resource waste and reducing carbon emissions in the refurbishment process.
He emphasised that YesAgain’s decision to choose Sharjah for its Middle East expansion reflects the emirate’s growing global reputation as a top investment destination.
He attributed this success to SAIF Zone’s ability to attract high-quality investments, driven by the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. “His Highness’s vision is aimed at positioning Sharjah as a global investment hub by offering value-added services for investors across various sectors,” Al Mazrouei said.
Beyond business growth, YesAgain’s expansion at SAIF Zone is set to contribute significantly to environmental sustainability. The company’s operations are expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 60,000 metric tonnes annually, lower reliance on rare metals, and conserve approximately 225 million litres of water per year, he added.
For his part, Mohammed Shamso said, “Opening our new facility is a significant step forward, not just boosting our production capabilities, but also showing YesAgain's commitment to a more sustainable future globally.”
He added that the group's presence in France and the UK, along with the new operations at SAIF Zone, which offers state-of-the-art infrastructure, a strategic location, and competitive services, strengthens our ability to grow in the UAE and Middle East markets. “This gives us the opportunity to lead the electronics maintenance sector by focusing on innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility,” Shamsu stated.
“As one of the largest microsoft Authorised Refurbisher companies in electronics maintenance and refurbishment, Yes Again follows the highest standards for quality management, environmental responsibility, and occupational health and safety, backed by global certifications. “This expansion will fuel our ongoing efforts to play a key role in making a more sustainable future. We will spare no effort to grow and solidify our position as a global leader in electronics refurbishment driven by innovation and a commitment to environmental sustainability,” he concluded.
YesAgain looks forward to expanding its operations in the region to reduce e-waste and conserve natural resources, building on its success in cutting an estimated 600,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions through sustainable practices.
SAIF Zone stands out as a prime investment destination in Sharjah, offering competitive opportunities, advanced infrastructure, and specialised services that cater to companies across commercial, industrial, and service sectors.
With a wide range of facilities, including customs services, fast licensing, shipping services, and immediate customs clearance, SAIF Zone fosters an integrated business environment that actively supports investors in a variety of industries.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle
NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture
University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost innovation, research
GICAT: Strong IDEX presence showcases France’s defence strength
Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran
Belgian companies highlight cutting-edge defence capabilities at IDEX 2025
ICP calls on investors, entrepreneurs to benefit from Business Opportunities Vis ..
YesAgain Group expands into Middle East with new hub at SAIF Zone
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Judicial Council meeting
More Stories From Middle East
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience A ..3 minutes ago
-
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house3 minutes ago
-
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 secure AED19.95 billion in contracts over three days3 minutes ago
-
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU3 minutes ago
-
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle3 minutes ago
-
NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture4 minutes ago
-
University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost innovation, research4 minutes ago
-
GICAT: Strong IDEX presence showcases France’s defence strength4 minutes ago
-
Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran4 minutes ago
-
Belgian companies highlight cutting-edge defence capabilities at IDEX 20254 minutes ago
-
ICP calls on investors, entrepreneurs to benefit from Business Opportunities Visa4 minutes ago
-
YesAgain Group expands into Middle East with new hub at SAIF Zone4 minutes ago