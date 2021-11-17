Young ADIPEC empowers STEAM in its ninth edition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) Young ADIPEC, the annual youth outreach initiative by the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) - the global energy industry’s largest, most important and influential event - has continued its successful work to promote the energy sector as a source of fulfilling careers for young Emiratis welcoming 500 students from 20 schools to its 9th edition, taking place from 15th-18th November at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.

Aimed at high school students aged 14-17 years old, more than 3,300 students from across the UAE have benefitted from the pioneering programme since its creation in 2013, and the Young ADIPEC programme has received praise and recognition from across the energy industry.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and supported by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Young ADIPEC 2021 includes five components: the Ambassadors Programme, the Alumni Programme, the Experiential and Edutainment Programme, the Young ADIPEC Talks, and several Industrial field trips.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC, said, "For this 2021 edition, we have integrated Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) with the Art (STEAM) across all workshops and hands-on learning experiences to continue to encourage students to explore what the industry has to offer.

"500 students have had the opportunity to participate in robotics workshops, engineering workshops by Abu Dhabi University, technology & innovation workshops by Zayed University, "STEM of for life" workshops by ADNOC, and the "Oil Storage and Refinery educational journey" by Broog Energy."

As a progressive, technology-focused energy company committed to building a more sustainable future, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has partnered with Young ADIPEC to teach visiting students about "Careers of the Future Today" and encourage them to consider future careers at ADNOC through a fun and interactive exhibition at ADIPEC covering topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and advanced engineering.

ADNOC’s support for Young ADIPEC is in line with its broader initiatives to promote STEM education in the UAE.

As many as 45,000 students from almost 900 schools across the UAE have benefited from ADNOC’s STEM Education programme since it was launched in 2017 and ADNOC plans to increase this number to 200,000 students by 2030 as it expands the programme.

ADNOC is committed to the learning and development of students as they are crucial to enabling the UAE’s long-term socioeconomic goals as it prepares for the next 50 years. Young ADIPEC provides an excellent platform to enhance their learning, stimulate creative thinking and provide exposure to state-of-the art technologies and future careers in the energy sector.

As the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee, Young ADIPEC has developed a dedicated workshop "Year of the Fiftieth" with support with INPEX/JODCO, inspiring youth to have their vision about UAE’s ambitions for the next 50 years."

During the "Year of the Fiftieth" workshops, students shared their vision for the UAE’s developments in sectors including education, health, energy, transportation, infrastructure, manufacturing, environment and space for the year 2071.

This year, Weatherford hosted 15 Khalifa Bin Zayed school students at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi. Students toured the manufacturing ADM plant for an opportunity to learn more about the wireline production services, different kind of drill pipes and were introduced to a wide range of essential tools and equipment that are used in drilling oil. Students also learned about health and safety rules and regulations within the oil and gas industry.

Meanwhile, the Young ADIPEC talks were hosted over 12 sessions tailored to build an ambitious youth culture through a youth social innovation incubator, a collective youth community enabler and a think tank and research nucleus. Also, the Young ADIPEC Alumni programme allowed students to meet Engineer Mohamed Almazrouei, Drilling Supervisor at ADNOC, to hear how Young ADIPEC 2013 had inspired him to his future career.

Young ADIPEC is supported by ADEK, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi University, Broog Energy, Coretrax Technology, ExxonMobil, INPEX/JODCO, Technip Energies, Weatherford, and Zayed University.