Young Durban entrepreneur makes Forbes Africa '30 Under 30'

CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) A 21-year-old innovative and self-taught entrepreneur from South Africa has made the Forbes Africa 'Top 30 Under 30' list in the business category, the African news Agency, ANA, reported.

Avthar Aniruth from Durban in KwaZulu Natal, who founded Epic Motion Pictures and Audience Networks three years ago, said, "I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur. My obsession with making videos prompted me to learn the required skills online from the age of 11. Video is the future and I learnt everything I know online."

Aniruth added that "with more than half of the youth in South Africa unemployed, young people need to innovate to become successful entrepreneurs."

"Thousands of graduates are despondent at having to stay at home despite having qualifications. Job success depends on work experience, and graduates are not given the opportunity to gain experience.

I truly believe that entrepreneurship is the solution to many of Africa's unemployment issues," the young entrepreneur continued.

The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list for 2019 was announced last week at the annual Forbes Africa Under 30 Meet-Up in association with Kingdom Business Network (KBN) at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg.

This is the fifth annual Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, released in a Special Issue of Forbes Africa for July this year. It features 120 young African change-makers and for the first time, with 30 finalists in each of the four categories which include business, technology, creatives, and sport.

Aniruth has also created a new, innovative tool called the 'Business Blueprint' which is a detailed, simplified guide on everything one needs to start a business.

He is convinced that many people have great business ideas but just don't know where to start.

"Firstly, I have ensured that the Business Blueprint is affordable and available online to everybody. Secondly, it will not only assist entrepreneurs in the setup, but will also give them the tools they need to manage their businesses successfully," Aniruth explained.