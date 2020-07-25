Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures for Emirati youth to contribute to economic growth: Ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) UAE ministers and high-ranking officials have hailed the Young Economist Programme launched today as a new vehicle to open up fresh pastures for Emirati youth to contribute to the national economic growth efforts.

The UAE launched on Saturday the Young Economist Program, the first-of-its-kind in the Arab world that aims to train young people to become future leaders in the field of economics.

The programme was launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and the UAE Federal Youth Authority.

"The Programme helps Emirati youth unleash their potential and secure quantitative leaps across various fields by forging innovative solutions to the challenges faced in building a more solid path for economic growth and well-being," said Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group Chief Executive Officer.

Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed, Governor of the Central Bank of UAE, affirmed the determination of the country's financial regulator to help young Emirati cadres develop the right skills that respond to labour-market needs in the financial and banking sector.

"The Young Economist Programme provides fresh prospects of knowledge-building in competitive business environments that help youth earn advanced skills needed to address the challenges besetting the sector and forging innovative solutions thereto," he added.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said the new programme represents an added value to the initiatives launched by the Federal Youth Authority to empower young Emiratis across all fields.

For his part, Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of Federal Youth Authority, lauded the programme as a new step forward on the path toward engaging youth in the economic development drive and in the efforts made to deliver the future and build a sustainable, knowledge-driven economy.