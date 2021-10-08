UrduPoint.com

Young Emirati Engineer Wins Seat In IEC Young Professionals Programme

Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) Mohamed Hassan, Physical Health Engineer at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, has won the Asia and the middle East seat in the International Electrotechnical Commission's Young Professionals Programme (IEC YPP).

The UAE nominated four candidates in security, services, nuclear energy, oil and gas, renewable energy, industry and telecommunications for the IEC YPP, which was an integral part of the 85th General Assembly of the IEC.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and took place in Dubai between 3rd and 7th October, 2021. The IEC provides a global institutional framework that encourages global cooperation between 172 countries (89 members and 83 affiliates) and more than 20,000 technical experts, who come together to discuss, shape and enhance the field of standards, specifications and certifications in electrical and electronic devices and systems.

Held under the theme of "Leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution by Standardisation", the 85th General Meeting was the first to be held in the UAE and the wider Middle East region. The hybrid event also represented the first in-person attendance by members of the IEC since their 2019 General Meeting in China, underlining the UAE’s ability to safely host large-scale, international events despite the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, welcomed this technical milestone, saying this victory provided new evidence of the advanced scientific and technical position enjoyed by Emirati youth and the high competencies owned by the new generation of technical and engineering cadres in the country.

By hosting the YPP in parallel with the General Meeting, the ministry sought to provide the next generation of experts and leaders with a close look at standardisation, conformity assessment and its impact on technology. It enabled them to connect with experts about the latest developments in future industries, electrical and electronic technologies and ICT. This will come as part of the framework of supporting the national strategy for industry and advanced technology – Operation 300bn – and the country’s strategy towards achieving the 2030 sustainable development goals.

