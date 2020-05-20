UrduPoint.com
Young Emirati Entrepreneurs Compete In INJAZ UAE Competition

Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:15 PM

Young Emirati entrepreneurs compete in INJAZ UAE competition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) INJAZ UAE, a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide, a non-profit business education organisation, held the 11th edition of its ‘National Company Programme Competition’ this week. The competition saw 100 ambitious students from across the United Arab Emirates come together virtually to compete for prestigious awards, including the much sought-after ‘Company of the Year’ title.

Developed in 2009, the INJAZ Company Programme aims to ignite the ambitions of the country’s future aspiring business leaders. Designed with students at the core, the programme provides students with the opportunity to showcase their creativity and innovation by learning how to start up their very own entrepreneurial companies.

"Classrooms are transformed to start-ups for 15 weeks and bespoke mentorship is offered to students from key experts within the business community. Students enrich their business skills by learning about the complexities of running a business, financial literacy and what it takes to be part of a team workforce," INJAZ said in a statement.

This year’s ‘Company of the Year’ prize was awarded to ‘Shararah’ from the American University of Sharjah for the University Track and ‘AYDI’ from Dubai National school for the High School Track.

While Shararah was formed to provide students with a platform to customise their own entrepreneurial journeys, AYDI was designed to help students and individuals find volunteering opportunities with ease. Other awards on the day were presented to Hessa Sulaiman of team ‘Mawaa’ for ‘CEO of the Year’, ‘My Counselor’ for ‘Product of the Year’ and ‘Mawaa’ for ‘Best Social Impact’.

Speaking at this year’s virtual competition, Razan Bashiti, Chief Executive Officer of INJAZ UAE said, "At INJAZ UAE we strive to fuel the entrepreneurial spirits of the next generation. We are proud to continue to support students and show them the power of their potential. Through great initiatives such as these, we acknowledge and celebrate their success, even if it means doing so virtually this year. By continuing to partner with private sector leaders to provide business training and mentorship for young people, we are empowering the Emirati youth to become the business leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow."

The competition was hosted with key collaborative partners such as Dubai Chamber, Citi and ExxonMobil.

