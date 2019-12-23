Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falconers Club Championship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) The 3rd edition of the Sharjah Falconers Club Championship, Telwah, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, concluded on Saturday in Sharjah’s Maliha desert area.

It was organised in collaboration with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, HHC.

The closing day’s competition was dedicated to the youth, and all the winners in the three-day competition were honoured in a ceremony that was graced by Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmook, CEO of the HHC, and his deputy, Rashid Bin Mirkhan, while Mohammed Khalifa Al Badwawi, Chairman of Sharjah Falconers Club, awarded the trophies and prizes in the presence of Abdulaziz Bin Sultan Al Ali, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the championship and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Falconers Club.

The event was held on a new track, "Al-Sinnah", which is the first of its kind in the world, where the falcons did not exceed the specified distance of 400 metres as they flew in a straight path.

Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook said, "We congratulate the Sharjah championship committee for introducing Al Sinnah, an innovative concept that will improve the falconry competition. We are always willing and ready to cooperate and share our best practices and experiences to achieve a common objective."

Al Ali said, "The championship, now only in its third year, has grown big from year to year. It has attracted strong participation from falconers inside and outside the UAE.

Young Emirati, Muhammad Ahmed Al Ketbi, won in the youth category for Jeer Farkh with his bird named "Khuzam" that clocked in a time of 18.688 seconds. The second place went to falconer, Hamdan Khalfan Al Mazroui, while the owner of "Matfouk", Mohammed Rashid Bin Saroud Al Mansouri, came in third.

Falconer, Rashid Saeed Ali Bin Saroud Al Mansoori, continued his excellence in the championship, when he achieved first place in the category of Pure Jeer and Jeer Farkh with his bird, "Makhoul", who covered the race distance with a time of 18.028 seconds, while another falcon, "Wadhah", achieved second place and Muhammad Musabah Abdullah bin Ghalaitah Al-Ghafli’s falcon came in third.

In the category of Pure Jeer and Qarmoosha Jeer (adults), the falcon, "Hashim", finished first with a recorded time of 19.319 seconds, and in second place was the bird by Mansour Ahmed Salem bin Ghadeer al-Ketbi, while the third place went to Ghadeer Suhail Salem Bin Ghadeer Al-Ketbi’s bird.

The winners are also preparing for the Fazza Championship for Falconry, Telwah, happening from 2nd to 18th January next year at Al Ruwayyah, off Emirates Road, Dubai Nine-year-old falconer, Ahmed, who participated in the junior championship, said he was inspired by his father to win the competition.

Ghadeer Suhail, 12, who previously won three ties, said he always chooses his best falcon to win, while Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Mansoori, 12, underlined that his training, which started in his early childhood, helped him win in the competition.