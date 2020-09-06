Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture to others, Fahim Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, participated in a discussion session within the "100 Mentors" programme, organised by the Federal Youth Foundation, titled "Ways to Achieve the Equation of Success" through the direct broadcast technique "YouTube".

During his speech about the most important skills that Emirati youth need today to achieve success, Al Qasimi stressed the need for young people working in the field of government relations to possess the skills to properly represent the UAE in international fora and have the ability to display the best image of its established customs and values to others.

They were advised to learn languages to communicate with all cultures, especially in light of the principles of tolerance and coexistence that characterise the UAE, where more than 200 nationalities live. He noted the need to invest every opportunity to communicate with others to learn about their cultures and customs, and to reflect a bright image of the UAE with a focus on cultural understanding between peoples.

Before his current position, Al Qasimi’s worked in the field of strategic advice and supervision of foreign direct investment in the Asian region, in addition to working to enhance competitiveness in the Gulf. He also contributed to the development of studies of government institutions on developing policies to achieve economic growth for different sectors.

He explained that technology is the Primary tool that develops young people's minds, refines their skills, enables them to access all knowledge and learn in all areas. It also gives them the ability to keep pace with the rapid changes in most aspects of life, and thus develop services not to mention its importance in supporting the diversity of experiences among young people.

In conclusion, Al Qasimi spoke about ways to achieve the equation of success, stressing the need to classify success so that the individual is able to be successful first in his family life, and then his working life and to serve his country efficiently and sincerely in all areas taking into account the necessity of establishing the correct balance between personal and professional life through managing time and allocating priorities optimally.

Saeed Mohammed Al Nazri, Director General of the Federal Youth Foundation, said that the "100 Mentors" programme was able, through its sessions that host many distinguished Emirati leaders, to present inspiring models for the youth sector, which discussed the summary of their experience in various fields and opened the horizons for them to think with a broader perspective on all levels.