Young people informed on benefits of freelancing at Ajman forum

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) In celebration of International Youth Day, marked on August 12th, the Emirate of Ajman is organising a youth forum that will educate young graduates on the benefits of freelance work.

The initiative by Ajman Youth Councils, part of the Federal Youth Authority, and in which Ajman Free Zone is a sponsor, will also examine how governments, young people and youth-focused organisations, are transforming educational methods to achieve the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development.

Sales Director of Ajman Free Zone, Majid Al Mulla, is set to speak at the event which will be held at the Ajman Saray Resort on Thursday, 8th August, from 17:00-19:00. It is expected to draw the participation of government representatives, stakeholders, education providers and young men and women.

Fatima Salem, Acting Director-General of Ajman Free Zone said, "Any young person who has contemplated operating as a freelancer should come along to learn more about turning their vision into reality."

"This will be a great opportunity for visitors to learn about the advantages of starting a business and how we can support that endeavor here in Ajman. We know that there are thousands of young people out there who have a will and vision to establish their own business, and Ajman Free Zone can ease the process," she added.

Over the last three months, Ajman Free Zone has issued 60 new freelancer licenses and anticipates a significant increase as interest shot up in line with the global trend indicating a boom; with predictions that by 2020, almost 50 percent of the US workforce will be working on a freelance basis.