Young Professionals In Space Conference Highlights Earth Observation, Environmental Applications

Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) The second day of Fourth Young Professionals in Space Conference, a Mars 2117 initiative, witnessed a huge turnout in the number of participants.

The conference, funded by the ICT fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, brought together scientists, engineers and leaders of the space industry and agencies together in a single venue to discuss recent research breakthroughs, technical advances, latest innovations, and emerging space technologies.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmoud, the CEO of Yahsat, participating in the second day proceedings as keynote speaker, discussed the challenges and opportunities of the space sector, while focusing on the launch of "Al Yah 3" satellite and the team’s efforts involved in this achievement.

The second day programme highlighted topics about earth observation and environmental applications, spatiotemporal mapping and monitoring of whiting in the semi-enclosed Gulf, geo-statistical seismic analysis, hazard, and risk assessment, and remote sensing applications for the environment using open data and open source packages. These sessions were held by Prof.

Abdulrazzaq Bennari, from the Arabian Gulf University, AGU, in Bahrain, Prof. Abdallah Shanableh, from the University of Sharjah in the UAE, and Dr. Nazmi Saleous, from the UAE University.

The conference also organised panel discussions on earth observation for urban applications, Artificial Intelligence, AI, and space exploration, autonomous object extraction and semantic segmentation in aerial images, amateur radio and satellite observation, and a workshop entitled "Visualising and Mapping Mars". The workshop was attended by Noora AlRafi, Head of Educational Initiatives Team – UAE Astronaut Programme, Ahmed Salem, Senior Specialist – Systems Engineering Unit at MBRSC, Fatima Lootah, Manager – Instrument Science Section at MBRSC, Mariam AlZarouni, Head – Studies Unit at MBRSC, and Shaikha Al Falasi, Engineer – Sustainable Energy Programme at MBRSC.

UAE is the first country in the MENA region to host the conference, launched by MBRSC, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. It is attended by 300 participants and 75 speakers from the UAE and abroad. The conference will conclude on Wednesday.

