UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yousif Mirza Wins UAE Time Trial Championships

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:15 PM

Yousif Mirza wins UAE Time Trial Championships

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Yousif Mirza put in a storming ride to win the United Arab Emirates time trial championships in Al Hamriya, Dubai.

The Emirati veteran had an average speed of 48kmph over the 30km course despite testing wind conditions, putting over 3 minutes into the second placed rider.

This win adds to the clean sweep for Mirza who also won the UAE Road Championships earlier in the year for the 11th time.

Mirza, "I was feeling really strong in the race. It was a windy day out there but I managed to do a good ride and win quite well in the end. I’d like to thank the fans here in UAE."

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Road United Arab Emirates Race

Recent Stories

Kiev Should Be Forced to Cease Provocations in Don ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says Talks Between Putin, Macron, Merkel N ..

1 minute ago

Teenage boy injured in road accident

1 minute ago

WHO vaccine experts say Chinese jabs show 'safety' ..

1 minute ago

Boeing, Alaska Airlines finalize order for 737 MAX ..

1 minute ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.