Yousif Mirza wins UAE Time Trial Championships

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Yousif Mirza put in a storming ride to win the United Arab Emirates time trial championships in Al Hamriya, Dubai.

The Emirati veteran had an average speed of 48kmph over the 30km course despite testing wind conditions, putting over 3 minutes into the second placed rider.

This win adds to the clean sweep for Mirza who also won the UAE Road Championships earlier in the year for the 11th time.

Mirza, "I was feeling really strong in the race. It was a windy day out there but I managed to do a good ride and win quite well in the end. I’d like to thank the fans here in UAE."