Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Hub will take place at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025, from 14-16 January.

Y4S, Masdar’s global initiative to empower the next generation of sustainability leaders, will deliver a packed programme at ADSW 2025 focused on youth innovation, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills in sustainability, community involvement and international representation.

The programme will explore how young people can use artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies to develop climate solutions.

Hosted by Masdar, the Y4S Hub will be held under the theme of ‘Generation Now - Building the Future’, and will explore technology, sustainability and youth entrepreneurship by empowering youth to engage with government officials, industry leaders, investors, experts and their peers.

The Y4S Hub offers a dynamic programme centered around five key pillars: Unlocking Potential, Driving Progress; Innovating for the Energy Transformation; Empowering Entrepreneurs for a Resilient World; Cultivating STEM Skills for a Sustainable Future; and Fostering Global Collaboration and Cultural Exchange.

Mohamed Al Ramahi, CEO, Masdar, said, “Since 2016, Youth 4 Sustainability has empowered tens of thousands of young people to take a more active role in shaping a sustainable future, in alignment with the UAE’s mission to advance youth leadership.

The Y4S Hub at ADSW 2025 will provide a platform to connect young voices globally with governments, industry leaders and civil society to enable them to play a meaningful role in driving social, economic and environmental progress.

By equipping the next generation with the skills, knowledge and networks they need, Y4S is helping to shape the global sustainability leaders of tomorrow.”

Attendees can participate in a range of interactive sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, including the Annual Y4S Forum, which features dynamic discussions, insightful panels, and inspiring keynotes by leading experts, entrepreneurs, and innovators. The Out-of-Labs innovation marketplace will showcase cutting-edge climate technologies and net-zero solutions developed by startups and student projects, including contributions from Y4S participants. Youth Connect offers hands-on workshops on climate literacy and engaging youth climate negotiation simulations. Additionally, Innovate 4 Climate (I4C) Pitch Day provides a platform for young innovators to present their solutions for addressing water scarcity.

Since 2018, Y4S has hosted four editions of the Y4S Hub during ADSW, welcoming over 3,000 global youth from around the world and featuring over 200 speakers, including more than 40 Heads of State and 65 industry partners.

Y4S has also been active in international events, including providing delegates for COP28 in the UAE, which was the first COP to appoint an official Youth Climate Champion.

The Y4S Hub will be held at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, alongside other key events at ADSW 2025, including the World Future Energy Summit.

Y4S is encouraging young people to attend the Y4S Hub and join the Y4S community. Visit www.y4s.ae for more information and follow Y4S on social media for daily programme agendas.

