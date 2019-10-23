UrduPoint.com
Youth Ambassadors Represent UAE In 'China-Africa Youth Festival'

Wed 23rd October 2019

Youth Ambassadors represent UAE in 'China-Africa Youth Festival'

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) Graduates of the UAE Youth Ambassador Programme have participated as representatives of the UAE in the China-Africa Youth Festival.

The festival’s fourth edition was held in the Chinese capital Beijing and attended by over 350 young people representing 69 countries.

The Emirati delegation also participated in the Asia-Africa Youth Entrepreneurs Forum and the Asian-African Youth Partner Cooperation Fair and visited several tourist attractions in Beijing, including the Great Wall of China, as well as several leading universities and companies.

Saeed Al Nadhari, Director-General of the Federal Youth Foundation, said that the UAE’s participation in the festival is due to the initiative of young Emiratis to help promote the global role of the world’s youth, as well as to showcase the UAE’s culture and its values of tolerance and coexistence.

It will also reinforce the role of the youth in achieving leadership, through transferring their knowledge to the rest of the world, he added.

