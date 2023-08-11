Open Menu

Youth Are An Essential Pillar For Building A Sustainable Future: DoE Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Youth are an essential pillar for building a sustainable future: DoE Chairman

world, affirmed Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE).


"The UAE is committed to a sustainable future, and we believe that our youth are the key to achieving this goal. With their achievements today, they have become a model for global youth. By empowering young people with green skills, we can help them shape the energy landscape for the future and build a more sustainable world for all,'' said Al Marar in a statement on the eve of the International Youth Day.

‘’The DoE is encouraging young people to take a role in shaping the energy landscape, promoting renewable energy, and reducing carbon emissions through a variety of programmes. We are raising awareness among young people about energy conservation, climate change, and sustainable practices, to create responsible citizens who understand the importance of energy efficiency.

We are encouraging our youth to consider pursuing careers in renewable energy, engineering, research, policy development, and other related fields. We are also promoting a variety of programmes and initiatives aimed at engaging young people in energy-related activities, workshops that stimulate their interest, creativity and sustainability,'' he added..

‘’This year's International Youth Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our youth and to reaffirm our commitment to investing in their future. I urge all of you to get involved in the green transition and to use your skills and talents to make a difference for us and the future generation. Together, we will work hand in hand to build a sustainable future for the UAE and for the world."

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Young All

Recent Stories

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H ..

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H1 results continue momentum

12 minutes ago
 President calls for adoption of universal values t ..

President calls for adoption of universal values to promote interfaith harmony, ..

12 minutes ago
 Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead ..

Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead of polls

12 minutes ago
 Improving living standard of common man - a top pr ..

Improving living standard of common man - a top priority of AJK Govt: Anwaar ul ..

12 minutes ago
 Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champi ..

Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champion

11 minutes ago
 Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day i ..

Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day in AJK

11 minutes ago
Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hy ..

Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hyderabad, Sukkur

11 minutes ago
 Rio's iconic Copacabana Palace celebrates 100 year ..

Rio's iconic Copacabana Palace celebrates 100 years of glamour

11 minutes ago
 E&T deptt cancels 15 vehicles' registration on bea ..

E&T deptt cancels 15 vehicles' registration on bearing tinted glasses, fancy num ..

11 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

40 minutes ago
 Key Spanish lagoon dries out due to drought, overe ..

Key Spanish lagoon dries out due to drought, overexploitation

46 minutes ago
 DIGP Security meets Chinese CG

DIGP Security meets Chinese CG

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East