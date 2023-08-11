Youth are an essential pillar for building a sustainable future: DoE Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

world, affirmed Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE).



"The UAE is committed to a sustainable future, and we believe that our youth are the key to achieving this goal. With their achievements today, they have become a model for global youth. By empowering young people with green skills, we can help them shape the energy landscape for the future and build a more sustainable world for all,'' said Al Marar in a statement on the eve of the International Youth Day.

‘’The DoE is encouraging young people to take a role in shaping the energy landscape, promoting renewable energy, and reducing carbon emissions through a variety of programmes. We are raising awareness among young people about energy conservation, climate change, and sustainable practices, to create responsible citizens who understand the importance of energy efficiency.

We are encouraging our youth to consider pursuing careers in renewable energy, engineering, research, policy development, and other related fields. We are also promoting a variety of programmes and initiatives aimed at engaging young people in energy-related activities, workshops that stimulate their interest, creativity and sustainability,'' he added..

‘’This year's International Youth Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our youth and to reaffirm our commitment to investing in their future. I urge all of you to get involved in the green transition and to use your skills and talents to make a difference for us and the future generation. Together, we will work hand in hand to build a sustainable future for the UAE and for the world."