Youth are the engine that drives development across all sectors: Mariam Almheiri

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, affirmed that youth are the engine that drives development across all sectors and the main contributor to progress and development.

In a statement marking the International Youth Day, Almheiri said that this year's theme "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health" highlights the pivotal role that young people play in strengthening the food security ecosystem, as they are the most capable segment in utilising modern technology and creating innovative solutions to challenges.

This makes them ideal candidates to lead their communities towards a brighter, more sustainable future, and thus, we must combine our efforts to empower youth and provide them with resources required to bring to life their creative ideas and help them to shape the future, she continued.

Almeheiri added, "The UAE is well aware of the importance of involving youth in the process of sustainable development, as our wise leadership prioritises empowering them. In line with our leadership's vision, we remain steadfast in our drive to invest in our youth and involve them in the UAE's development, as we leverage their experiences and capabilities, keeping in mind their leading role in the development of nations and achieving the impossible."

She explained that young people, with their capabilities and skills, are elemental to developing a sustainable food ecosystem, as they are best equipped to utilise modern technology and innovative solutions in the food and agriculture sectors, to enhance the UAE's food security.