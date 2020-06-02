UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Awareness Of Housing Construction Among Priorities Of Federal Youth Authority: Shamma Al Mazrui

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Youth awareness of housing construction among priorities of Federal Youth Authority: Shamma Al Mazrui

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Youth Authority, stated that the UAE Cabinet adopted a policy to raise the awareness of the youth of the key requirements for housing construction.

During the authority’s meeting held on Thursday, 28th May, she added that the policy highlights the support of the UAE’s leadership for the youth, to enable them to achieve family stability.

"The decision to adopt the new policy, which is one of the initiatives of the Authority, reflects the keenness of the government to support the youth and help them start new families and achieve successes. It also reflects the leadership’s keenness to realise the hopes and ambitions of the youth," she said.

"Drafting this comprehensive policy aims to raise the awareness of the youth of the foundations of housing construction, which is one of the top priorities of the authority’s working teams and aims to empower the Emirati youth, reinforce their role, and enable them to help achieve the country’s strategic goals," Al Mazrui added.

She then pointed out that the Authority’s teams have worked hard to accomplish this achievement and create a live and comprehensive platform to raise youth awareness of the various phases of housing construction.

The policy will provide all the necessary information on how to apply for housing grants and loans from relevant authorities, as well as on related eligibility criteria and other necessary information.

It also aims to educate the youth about available national housing programmes and facilitate the construction of houses in general, as well as brief them on modern construction techniques to ensure the availability of quality properties and avoid delays to housing projects.

A resolution of the UAE Cabinet stipulates that all relevant federal and local authorities concerned with national housing programmes shall oblige the youth aged between 18 to 35 years applying for housing aid to undergo a training course on the foundations of housing construction.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE May Family All From Government Cabinet Top Housing

Recent Stories

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED200 mil ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh University VC expresses grief over the sad d ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Representative for Mideast, Egyptian Amba ..

3 minutes ago

MQM-P moves resolution to Sindh Assembly on issuan ..

10 minutes ago

Peaceful protests in US are 'more than legitimate' ..

6 minutes ago

Algeria to pardon two jailed protest leaders: poli ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.