Youth Engagement Initiative continues encouraging youth to serve over 90 boards, federal committees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The Youth Engagement Initiative, launched by the UAE Government and represented by the General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet, is encouraging the youth to apply for membership to 90 boards and Federal committees, to convey their voices, ideas and suggestions and involve them in government work.

The initiative witnessed positive interaction among the youth and the community, especially in shopping malls, and its website was visited 14,000 times by those applying for membership. Its membership application process will continue until 14th September.

Mohammed Naqi, Director of the Implementation and Follow-up Department at the General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet, said, "Introductory platforms have been launched in several commercial centres in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, to inform young people and potential applicants about the required standards.'' "We aim to reach out to the largest segment of the youth through conducting presentations, as well as through publishing visual and educational materials about the initiative on the accounts of the UAE Government and various federal entities. We also aim to promote the role of the youth and empower them to play a greater role in the process.

Government development and encouraging new youth energies in the government system will help develop ideas and launch projects for various authorities" he further added.

Applicants can become members of boards of directors for two weeks by applying on the platform (youth.uaecabinet.ae) which currently includes 36 government boards and aims to include over 90 boards and committees in the future.

The UAE Cabinet recently adopted a compulsory decision to include the Emirati youth in the boards of directors of government entities, institutions and companies, upon the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to empower young people and ensure a sustainable future. The initiative also reflects the confidence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed in the ability of young people and their ideas and talents, which will serve the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership and its development.

The resolution aims to encourage the youth to contribute to various national issues and serve the nation and its citizens.