Youth-led 'Road To COP28' Opens In Expo City Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) The first COP28 Presidency-hosted and youth-led event “Road to COP28” kicked off today at Expo City Dubai, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Higher Committee overseeing preparations for COP28.

The event represents a significant moment for the country’s youth to come together and join the wider community towards raising awareness and mobilising an all-of-society effort towards COP28.

Road to COP28 began with a morning programme of interactive workshops to inspire, educate, and empower young students ages 7 to 15 to understand and tackle climate change.

The programme will be followed by activities including youth circles, debates, workshops, sustainability initiatives, and performances hosted by partners; the Federal Youth Authority and the Arab Youth Centre.

The main evening programme will be a platform for the UAE’s leadership to share their ambitions for COP28 alongside youth climate advocates.

The Road to COP28 event aligns with COP28’s goal to accelerate global climate action, with all parties and stakeholders across society working together to achieve the pledges made for future generations.

With climate action at the centre, the event will revolve around four strategic pillars: participation, action, voice, and education. The event will also see the launch of key initiatives to enhance youth participation in the UN climate process and amplify the efforts of youth-led and youth-focused organizations in the global climate community.