Youth-led 'Emirati District' Takes Flight At Dubai International
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) A new hub dedicated to empowering young Emirati entrepreneurs has opened its doors at Dubai International (DXB).
The 'Emirati District', an initiative led by the Federal Youth Authority in partnership with the Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative, represents a key project within the first phase of the National Youth Agenda 2031. This comprehensive roadmap aims to position young Emiratis as regional and global role models while expanding their access to international markets.
Located between Concourses B and C in Terminal 3, the Emirati District capitalises on high footfall, estimated at six to seven million guests annually.
The space provides a platform for launching small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in high-growth sectors, providing specialised training programmes focused on effective management and enhancing competitiveness in both local and international markets.
The launch of the Emirati District features four flagship projects: Amadal by Afnan Bushalat, a concept centred around creating products that offer a taste of home; Mira Farms by FBMI, a social enterprise by FBMI that empowers underprivileged communities, particularly female farmers, by providing global market access for their natural produce; Nuwa by Abdulaziz Al-Jabri, a brand that celebrates the UAE's agricultural heritage by using locally sourced ingredients to produce world-class quality products; and From the Arab by Alyazi Almheiri, a luxury home fragrance brand that reintroduces Arabic scents to modern homes worldwide.
