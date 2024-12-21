Youth MMA Championship 9 Concludes In Dubai
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 08:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) The Youth MMA Championship 9 concluded today at Al Nasr Club in Dubai, treating fight fans with a day of action-packed competitions.
The event brought together young athletes aged 12 to 17 from leading clubs and academies across the UAE, showcasing impressive skills and intense competition.
As the final event in the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation’s 2024 Calendar, more than 100 male and female athletes competed across various age and weight divisions.
The championship highlighted the rapid growth of MMA in the UAE, with electrifying bouts and remarkable performances throughout the day.
HMohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, praised the championship for its exceptional organisation and record-breaking participation. “The success of this championship underscores the UAE’s commitment to developing MMA as a sport and providing platforms for young athletes to shine.
We are grateful to our wise leadership for their unwavering support of sports development, which enables us to achieve these milestones,” he said.
Al Dhaheri also commended Al Nasr Club and other local partners for their role in hosting and supporting the championship. “Collaborations like these are essential in elevating the UAE’s position as a global hub for MMA,” he added.
Carl Booth, coach at ADMA academy, reflected on the importance of the event, “With 45 of our athletes competing, this championship provided invaluable experience for our team. It allowed players to test their skills, learn from challenging matches, and grow as competitors. Such events are crucial for building the next generation of fighters, and we look forward to more opportunities like this.”
Recent Stories
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
More Stories From Middle East
-
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai3 minutes ago
-
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow33 minutes ago
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa1 hour ago
-
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna4 hours ago
-
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for Prosecutors4 hours ago
-
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation4 hours ago
-
GCC-Stat expects positive economic forecasts for GCC countries5 hours ago
-
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia5 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco5 hours ago
-
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany5 hours ago