Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) The Youth MMA Championship 9 concluded today at Al Nasr Club in Dubai, treating fight fans with a day of action-packed competitions.

The event brought together young athletes aged 12 to 17 from leading clubs and academies across the UAE, showcasing impressive skills and intense competition.

As the final event in the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation’s 2024 Calendar, more than 100 male and female athletes competed across various age and weight divisions.

The championship highlighted the rapid growth of MMA in the UAE, with electrifying bouts and remarkable performances throughout the day.

HMohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, praised the championship for its exceptional organisation and record-breaking participation. “The success of this championship underscores the UAE’s commitment to developing MMA as a sport and providing platforms for young athletes to shine.

We are grateful to our wise leadership for their unwavering support of sports development, which enables us to achieve these milestones,” he said.

Al Dhaheri also commended Al Nasr Club and other local partners for their role in hosting and supporting the championship. “Collaborations like these are essential in elevating the UAE’s position as a global hub for MMA,” he added.

Carl Booth, coach at ADMA academy, reflected on the importance of the event, “With 45 of our athletes competing, this championship provided invaluable experience for our team. It allowed players to test their skills, learn from challenging matches, and grow as competitors. Such events are crucial for building the next generation of fighters, and we look forward to more opportunities like this.”