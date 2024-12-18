Youth MMA Championship To Kick Off Saturday In Dubai
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced that Youth MMA Championship 9 will be held on Saturday at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. The event will feature over 100 male and female athletes, aged between 12 and 17, representing various clubs and academies across the UAE.
The championship aims to provide a high-level competitive environment for athletes to develop their skills and hone their abilities by competing against the best talents in the local scene.
“Organising the Youth MMA Championship aligns with the Federation’s strategy to focus on emerging talents and build a new generation of athletes capable of representing the UAE and achieving success in various continental and international forums,” said Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, board Member and Chairman of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee of the Federation.
He added, “This championship reinforces the strong partnership between the Federation and clubs, working collaboratively to qualify and prepare players according to the highest standards. These efforts reflect a clear vision for a bright future in mixed martial arts and solidify the UAE’s position as a leading destination for developing and nurturing champions.”
Mansour Al Zaabi, a 16-year-old representing Team Nogueira Dubai academy in the 56 kg category, commented, “This championship is an important experience for me and my peers as we aim to test our skills by competing against high-level opponents. These challenging matches help us improve our abilities and enhance our readiness for future events, boosting our confidence in facing tough competition.”
