Open Menu

Youth MMA Championship To Kick Off Saturday In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced that Youth MMA Championship 9 will be held on Saturday at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. The event will feature over 100 male and female athletes, aged between 12 and 17, representing various clubs and academies across the UAE.

The championship aims to provide a high-level competitive environment for athletes to develop their skills and hone their abilities by competing against the best talents in the local scene.

“Organising the Youth MMA Championship aligns with the Federation’s strategy to focus on emerging talents and build a new generation of athletes capable of representing the UAE and achieving success in various continental and international forums,” said Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, board Member and Chairman of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee of the Federation.

He added, “This championship reinforces the strong partnership between the Federation and clubs, working collaboratively to qualify and prepare players according to the highest standards. These efforts reflect a clear vision for a bright future in mixed martial arts and solidify the UAE’s position as a leading destination for developing and nurturing champions.”

Mansour Al Zaabi, a 16-year-old representing Team Nogueira Dubai academy in the 56 kg category, commented, “This championship is an important experience for me and my peers as we aim to test our skills by competing against high-level opponents. These challenging matches help us improve our abilities and enhance our readiness for future events, boosting our confidence in facing tough competition.”

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Male Event Best

Recent Stories

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

8 minutes ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

38 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

3 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

3 hours ago
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

3 hours ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

3 hours ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East