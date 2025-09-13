Youth Muay Thai World Championship 2025 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Youth Muay Thai World Championship 2025 kicked off Friday evening in Abu Dhabi.
The tournament, hosted at Space 42 Arena on Al Raha Beach, will run from September 12 - 19, 2025. It features over 1,200 athletes from 100 countries.
Preliminary bouts are scheduled daily from 12 PM to 8 PM, starting Saturday, September 13.
The opening ceremony included a parade of the participating teams, an oath ceremony for referees and coaches, and cultural performances.
Tareq Mohammed Al Muhairi, board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, officially opened the championship.
Recent Stories
EU countries delay deal on new climate goal
AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge
UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations
Cholera kills more people for second consecutive year: WHO
Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes near east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region
Youth Muay Thai World Championship 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Conflicts multiplying, peace under siege, says UN Chief
Security Council condemns detentions of 21 UN personnel by Houthis
UAE, Indonesian Presidents discuss bilateral relations, development of comprehen ..
Raj Kundra denies $72 million fraud allegations linked to Shilpa Shetty
Raj Kundra denies $72 million fraud allegations linked to Shilpa Shetty
ISPR: 35 militants killed, 12 soldiers martyred in KP operations
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU countries delay deal on new climate goal1 second ago
-
AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge7 seconds ago
-
UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations14 seconds ago
-
Cholera kills more people for second consecutive year: WHO21 seconds ago
-
Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes near east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region27 seconds ago
-
Youth Muay Thai World Championship 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi34 seconds ago
-
Conflicts multiplying, peace under siege, says UN Chief39 seconds ago
-
Security Council condemns detentions of 21 UN personnel by Houthis45 seconds ago
-
UAE, Indonesian Presidents discuss bilateral relations, development of comprehensive economic partne ..51 seconds ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas tanker explosion3 hours ago
-
United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United States of America issue joint statement on restori ..3 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Minister on winning second term3 hours ago