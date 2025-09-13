Open Menu

Youth Muay Thai World Championship 2025 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Youth Muay Thai World Championship 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Youth Muay Thai World Championship 2025 kicked off Friday evening in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament, hosted at Space 42 Arena on Al Raha Beach, will run from September 12 - 19, 2025. It features over 1,200 athletes from 100 countries.

Preliminary bouts are scheduled daily from 12 PM to 8 PM, starting Saturday, September 13.

The opening ceremony included a parade of the participating teams, an oath ceremony for referees and coaches, and cultural performances.

Tareq Mohammed Al Muhairi, board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, officially opened the championship.

