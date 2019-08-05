UrduPoint.com
Youth Represent 33 Percent Of Electorate: National Elections Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Youth represent 33 percent of electorate: National Elections Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) The National Elections Committee, NEC, has said that young individuals - aged between 21 and 33 - represent around 33 percent of the registered electorate, adding that 100,000 young people out of a total of 337,738 citizens, are participating in the current round of the Federal National Council, FNC, election.

The NEC also stressed that its electoral programme was developed gradually, by increasing the participation of Emirati citizens. The Committees remarks came during a workshop held at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the workshop, which aims to educate its participants about the electoral process, Dr. Saeed Mohammed Al Ghafli, Assistant Under-Secretary for Federal National Council Affairs at the MFNCA, explained the application procedures, electoral campaign rules and executive instructions of the 2019 elections.

"Candidates wishing to register for the FNC election in 2019 must present their applications between Sunday, 18th August 2019 and Thursday, 22nd August 2019, either personally or through their agent, along with a documented agency certificate stamped by a notary.

This only applies to their registration, other procedures should be done personally by the candidate. The preliminary list of candidates will be announced on 25th August," Al Ghafli noted.

Al Ghafli responded to a question from the Emirates news Agency, WAM, noting that electoral campaigns will begin on 8th September according to specific rules that candidates must respect, and spending on campaigns must not exceed AED2 million per candidate. Campaigns should also end on Friday, 4th October, he added.

The committee will not consider appeals and complaints that are not supported by evidence, and those appealing must pay a non-refundable fee of AED3,000, he concluded.

