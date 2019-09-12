UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth To Shape The Future Of The Energy Sector: Matar Al Neyadi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:45 PM

Youth to shape the future of the energy sector: Matar Al Neyadi

The Chairman of the UAE Organising Committee for the 24th World Energy Congress has said that young individuals will shape the future of the energy sector in the UAE and beyond

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The Chairman of the UAE Organising Committee for the 24th World Energy Congress has said that young individuals will shape the future of the energy sector in the UAE and beyond.

Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, who is also the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry Under-Secretary, said that some of the most important people attending the 24th World Energy Congress are not heads of state, business leaders or global investors – they are the young people from the Emirates and further afield who have travelled to the UAE capital to participate in the Future Energy Leaders, FEL 100, programme.

He noted the importance behind harnessing the power, ingenuity and creativity of younger generations. "While the foremost figures from the energy sector announce plans to develop a sustainable and diversified industry, it is the vitality, imagination and boldness of the youth taking part in the FEL 100 programme that will shape the future of the energy sector in the UAE and beyond," Dr. Al Neyadi continued.

Sponsored by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, the FEL 100 programme aims to involve young professionals and exceptional students in national, regional and internationally focused debates, activities and creative sessions to inspire them to grow into the new generation of energy leaders.

Held under the title ‘Harnessing Youth’s Energy’, the programme includes a youth theatre and numerous ‘activation zones’ where young men and women will engage in a series of high-level discussions, networking events and workshops at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

"By inviting our most creative and inquisitive young minds to contribute to the search for solutions to the world’s growing energy needs, the World Energy Congress is laying the foundations for a better future.

An inspirational collection of creative thinkers, the FEL 100 programme will allow youngsters to see first-hand the ways in which their talent can have an impact on the way the world uses, generates and shares energy tomorrow and for generations to come," Al Neyadi concluded.

Related Topics

World Business Nuclear UAE Abu Dhabi Young Congress Women From Industry

Recent Stories

PAC sub-body terms PSL, USC white elephant

8 minutes ago

Protesters in Sudan Demand Appointment of Chief Ju ..

9 minutes ago

Yahoo Japan to buy online fashion retailer Zozo fo ..

9 minutes ago

Paris, four other French cities ban use of pestici ..

9 minutes ago

Johnson vows UK will be ready for no-deal Brexit

9 minutes ago

From Death Stranding to Olympic Mario at Tokyo Gam ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.