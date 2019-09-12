Youth to shape the future of the energy sector: Matar Al Neyadi

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The Chairman of the UAE Organising Committee for the 24th World Energy Congress has said that young individuals will shape the future of the energy sector in the UAE and beyond.

Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, who is also the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry Under-Secretary, said that some of the most important people attending the 24th World Energy Congress are not heads of state, business leaders or global investors – they are the young people from the Emirates and further afield who have travelled to the UAE capital to participate in the Future Energy Leaders, FEL 100, programme.

He noted the importance behind harnessing the power, ingenuity and creativity of younger generations. "While the foremost figures from the energy sector announce plans to develop a sustainable and diversified industry, it is the vitality, imagination and boldness of the youth taking part in the FEL 100 programme that will shape the future of the energy sector in the UAE and beyond," Dr. Al Neyadi continued.

Sponsored by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, the FEL 100 programme aims to involve young professionals and exceptional students in national, regional and internationally focused debates, activities and creative sessions to inspire them to grow into the new generation of energy leaders.

Held under the title ‘Harnessing Youth’s Energy’, the programme includes a youth theatre and numerous ‘activation zones’ where young men and women will engage in a series of high-level discussions, networking events and workshops at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

"By inviting our most creative and inquisitive young minds to contribute to the search for solutions to the world’s growing energy needs, the World Energy Congress is laying the foundations for a better future.

An inspirational collection of creative thinkers, the FEL 100 programme will allow youngsters to see first-hand the ways in which their talent can have an impact on the way the world uses, generates and shares energy tomorrow and for generations to come," Al Neyadi concluded.