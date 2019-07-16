YSC launches 'Paradigm Series' to empower youth in facing scientific challenges

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) The Youth Science Council, YSC, has launched its inaugural initiative 'Paradigm Series' for the UAE's youth. The initiative will empower the youth in facing challenges in scientific fields and nurture a new generation of Emirati researchers and scientists.

Serving as a platform to discuss the youth’s ideas and challenges they face in the fields of science, technology, and innovation, the Paradigm Series will include a number of workshops and training programmes to brainstorm solutions to such challenges.

"The Youth Science Council represent another example of the UAE support and investment youth in all fields," Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chairperson of the Emirates Scientists Council, said. "The YSC aims to nurture a generation of future scientists that will use science to drive further progress in the UAE. It will serve as a link between scientists and the youth, and provide a nurturing environment to engage them in the science and technology sector."

The initiative will also seek to engage the youth in conceptualising new ways to develop sciences and create a database that includes all young scientists in the UAE.

Over 30 young individuals from different scientific disciplines attended the first session and deliberated on challenges facing the youth in the scientific sector. The YSC will review and consider submitted solutions and ideas and will implement them in future work plans.

"We seek to develop tailor-made initiatives and projects that cater to youth’s interests and aspirations to motivate them to join the different scientific fields.

As such, the Paradigm Series will create an enabling environment to translate the youth’s ideas and solutions in various scientific disciplines," Al Amiri added.

For her part, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, noted that the UAE’s visionary leadership believes in its youth’s potentials and provides motivating conditions and resources to enable the youth to foresee the future, create innovative techniques and lead the country’s endeavours to build a bright and prosperous future.

The second session - titled ‘Adapting to the Labour Market Needs’ - was held on last Saturday in the Arab Youth Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The session focused on topics related to building the youth career paths and to prepare them for joining the different STEM fields by providing them with guidance on how to improve and develop their skills and abilities while discussing the skills they need to access the labour market.

Established through collaborative efforts of the Emirates Youth Council and the Emirates Scientists Council, the Youth Science Council aims to create an enabling environment for a generation of talented young scientists who could ensure the sustainability of the scientific sector in the UAE. The YSC aims to support young professionals in various scientific disciplines, empower young scientists and guide them towards innovation and creativity.