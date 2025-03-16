Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) Yusuffali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group, announced his contribution of AED20 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for those in need.

This contribution is part of the widespread response to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) that aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name, while promoting the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity. It helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work and further establishes the concept of charitable endowments.

It also promotes the noble values for which the UAE community is known, particularly generosity and a deep sense of global humanitarian solidarity, while creating a community-wide movement that supports its aims.

Yusuffali MA stated, “The Fathers' Endowment campaign takes on a profound humanitarian dimension by supporting underprivileged communities and ensuring sustainable healthcare for those in need. Participating in this noble endeavour is a particularly meaningful way to honour one's father, especially during Ramadan.”

He added, “Our contribution to the campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, demonstrates our commitment to the UAE's charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

We believe strongly in collaborative efforts to alleviate suffering, and the UAE community has a long-standing tradition of generosity and compassion. We are proud to be part of this humanitarian movement.”

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

