Zakat Fund, ADU launch annual fundraising initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) The Zakat Fund, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi University (ADU), has launched the ‘Our Youth Our Responsibility, Our Zakat Our Immunity' initiative for the eleventh year in a row to raise funds for local and expatriate students, in a bid to reduce their financial burdens.

Since its launch, the initiative has raised more than AED 68 million and extended financial aid to 3,130 students. This year, it hopes to reduce the financial burdens of 500 students, who are eligible zakat recipients.

His Excellency Abdullah Bin Aqeeda Al Muhairi, Secretary General of Zakat Fund, commented, "For the past ten years, the ‘Our Youth Our Responsibility, Our Zakat Our Immunity' initiative has continued to make strides towards supporting eligible students. This comes through the efforts of the Zakat Fund and Abu Dhabi University, in supporting the UAE’s education system and provide excellent academic opportunities for young people by reviving the obligation of Zakat and achieving the best forms of social solidarity amongst individuals and institutions."

He added, "We look forward again to extending our support to as many local and expatriate students as possible who meet the zakat requirements, according to the approved regulations of the Zakat Fund. The initiative has allocated AED 60 million each academic year, covering students’ tuition fees throughout their study at Abu Dhabi University. The Zakat Fund has taken many measures to facilitate the process of giving zakat and ensure that it reaches those in need.

"

His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the board of Directors of Abu Dhabi University, emphasized the importance of the initiative in providing better opportunities for students with limited financial resources and outstanding academic performance, to enable them to excel in their field of study and reduce their academic financial burdens. He pointed out that the University is always keen to continue building fruitful strategic partnerships with leading organizations, such as the Zakat Fund, and that it is this kind of collaboration that is driving the University forward to provide an outstanding educational environment. The two entities will work together to extend its support to deserving undergraduate students in the University’s Abu Dhabi or Al Ain campuses, which is what the initiative has succeeded in doing since its launch more than ten years ago.

Donors can donate via cash or bank check by submitting the donations directly to the Zakat Fund or Abu Dhabi University, using the name, ‘Our Youth Our Responsibility, Our Zakat Our Immunity'. Donors can also transfer donations via bank to the Zakat Fund account number: 16420661, IBAN AE300500000000016420661 (Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank) or send an SMS with the code ج'‘ or ‘U’ or using 8010 for AED 10 donations, 8050 for AED 50 donations, 8100 for AED 100 donations and 8200 for AED 200 donations.