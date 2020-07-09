UrduPoint.com
Zakat Fund Approves Disbursement Of AED92 Million To Eligible People During First Half Of 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

Zakat Fund approves disbursement of AED92 million to eligible people during first half of 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) The Zakat Fund Disbursement Committee approved the disbursement of AED92.1 million for the first half of 2020, benefitting 10,376 people eligible for Zakat, as part of 20 projects.

Abdullah Aqeeda Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund and Chairman of the Disbursement Committee, said that the committee held 122 meetings in the first part of 2020 totalling 166 hours while in the first quarter of 2020, it held 38 meetings at the fund’s headquarters, as well as 45 remote meetings.

The fund always aims to add new categories of people eligible for Zakat money and its officials are keen to improve its projects and achieve timely disbursement, through the weekly meetings of the committee, Al Muhairi stressed.

Those benefitting from the fund’s projects include low-income people, new Muslims, indebted people, orphans, patients, students, unemployed people, people of determination and people in need of urgent aid, he said in conclusion.

