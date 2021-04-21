Zakat Fund, MoFAIC sign strategic MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) Zakat Fund has signed a strategic Memorundum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), to improve services rendered to UAE nationals overseas.

The agreement, signed by Abdullah bin Aqeedah Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund, and Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of MoFAIC, embodies the directives of the UAE visionary leadership that aim to promote charity work and enhance partnership between government entities.

Commenting on the MoU, Al Muhairi underlined the strategic mission of the Zakat Fund, which, he said, stems from the UAE's vision aimed at enhancing social stability, contributing to the empowerment of Zakat eligible segments, and ensuring prosperity and progress for all Emirati citizens.

The strategic partnership between Zakat Fund and MoFAIC reflects positively on ensuring financial support for Emirati beneficiaries, he added.

For his part, Belhoul lauded the ongoing cooperation between the two sides, as part of the efforts to ensure social development.