Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support project for underprivileged families

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) The Zakat Fund Disbursement Committee has approved AED38.6 million for underprivileged people, as part of the ''Support Project'' benefitting 1,331 families in the country since the start of 2020.

Abdullah bin Aqeedah Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Fund and Chairman of the Committee, stated that it is one of the key projects adopted by the fund that provides monthly aid to low-income families.

Al Muhairi also pointed out that the fund supports beneficiaries from categories eligible to receive Zakat through its project that continues throughout the year, noting that the fund’s officials are keen to always promote its projects and quickly disburse donations, through the weekly meetings of the committee.

He then thanked the philanthropists and donors who donated to the fund, stressing that it is a Federal government authority that complies with approved Zakat disbursement regulations.