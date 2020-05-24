UrduPoint.com
Zakat Fund Offers AED86.282 Million In Aid To Over 5,000 Eligible Families Since Start Of 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) The Zakat Fund has offered aid valued at AED86.3 million to 5,109 eligible families since the start of 2020.

The number of new cases reached 2,764 families affected by the coronavirus crisis, with 93.3 percent being eligible for Zakat.

Abdullah bin Aqeedah Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund, said that the fund receives Zakat requests through its website, adding that the total number of cases applying for Zakat reached 5,474 cases while 5,109 have met the conditions and were accepted.

He added that statistics from the start of March point out that the number of users of electronic channels to apply for assistance was around 1,661, and the number of mobile phone users was 1,103.

The use of electronic and smart channels is due to the fund’s keenness to fully offer its services electronically, in line with the national precautionary measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, he further added.

