Zakat Fund Participates In Preparations For 15th Meeting Of Heads Of GCC Zakat Departments

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Zakat Fund participates in preparations for 15th meeting of heads of GCC Zakat departments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) The Zakat Fund participated in the preparatory meeting for the 15th meeting of heads of Zakat departments of Gulf Cooperation Countries, GCC, member countries, which was held yesterday via video conferencing.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammad Al Balushi, Director of the Department of Zakat Beneficiaries; Dr. Abdulrahman Salman Al Hammadi, Director of the Zakat Resources and Media Department, and Salem Al Zubaidi, Director of the Zakat Fund Secretariat-General Office.

The meeting, which was chaired by Dr.

Al Balushi, who welcomed the delegation in his opening speech discussed several topics covering the joint GCC coordination related to Zakat and other relevant decisions. Its participants also discussed the rules of the second edition of a GCC competition in Zakat research and creative and volunteer work.

During the meeting, all sides reviewed the UAE’s proposal to add the item, entitled, "Zakat Action Developments in light of the COVID-19 Crisis," to the agenda of the 15th meeting of heads of GCC Zakat departments.

