UrduPoint.com

Zakat Fund Reaches Target Revenue For H1 2021

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) The Zakat Fund has reached its target in collecting 76 percent of its revenues in the first quarter of 2021, totalling AED152,513,269.

Abdullah Aqeeda Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund, said that 101,855 Zakat givers authorised the fund to distribute their Zakat money through various channels, which was a 58 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Traditional channels dominated the largest share of revenues, mainly through the Zakat Centre and bank transfers amounting to AED80,054,304, followed by revenues via smart applications totalling AED46,829,700, and electronic payments valued at AED21,639,957.

