Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) The Zakat Fund's total revenue in the first three quarters of 2019 amounted to AED175 million, according to Abdullah bin Aqeedah Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund.

The fund has collected 87.5 percent of its targeted revenue in 2019, due to its successful and balanced planning and its pursuit of leadership and excellence, Al Muhairi said.

The fund, through its services and collection channels that are easily accessed by the public and utilise the latest technologies, was able to attract more Zakat donations, as it offered various options to pay and calculate Zakat, he added.

Al Muhairi stressed that this is illustrated by figures and statistics on the collection of Zakat, which highlight the fact that the majority of Zakat donations are paid directly to banks, which amount to AED58.

3 million followed by Zakat donations paid to the fund amounting to AED37.1 million and donations made through mobile services amounting to AED38.4 million The rise in the fund’s revenues is due to its increasing number of collection channels, which now total over 35 channels, he noted, stating "The electronic and smart services we provide are some of the fund's most vital resources for collecting Zakat." ZF transparency in handling zakat earned it zakat payers' confidence, he added.

ZF implements a federally approved governance system by which zakat revenues and disbursement are managed through authorised projects of legitimate zakat channels.