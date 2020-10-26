Zakat Fund revenue hits AED184 million in nine months

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) The Zakat Fund's total revenue in the first three quarters of 2020 amounted to around AED184 million, according to Abdullah bin Aqeedah Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund.

He credited the Fund's easy to use "collection channels" for the large donations saying they offer various options to pay and calculate Zakat.

Al Muhairi expressed his thanks and appreciation to the donors, stressing that the Fund will continue working to raise awareness on the Islamic duty of Zakat.