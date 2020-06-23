UrduPoint.com
Zaki Nusseibeh Attends French School's Graduation Ceremony Remotely

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The French school, Théodore Monod, has celebrated a major event as the first batch of students graduated from high school and will soon set off to new horizons.

Some 100 people joined the video conference with Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, encouraging graduates to be the proud bearers of the Emirati and French cultures in the world.

The majority of these 27 students have grown with the school that started as a small neighbourhood Primary school 14 years ago and has since become a major actor in the transmission of knowledge and French culture in Abu Dhabi.

These students will not see the new campus due to open in September on Saadiyat Island but as alumni, they will always be welcome.

The Parents Association and the school management have come together to make the event unforgettable for the students and their families by organising an on-line ceremony, complying with the regulations of Ministry of Health and Prevention and Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge, ADEK, amid the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

