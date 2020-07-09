Zaki Nusseibeh commends success of virtual UAE-China Culture Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State, today commended the success of the UAE-China virtual culture week, a five-day online event featuring talks, musical performances, and cultural masterclasses in both China and the UAE.

Organised by Falcon and Associates and Chinese graduates from the Dubai business Associates programme under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the event celebrated the positive impact of culture on society and was broadcast live to millions of homes around the world.

In his remarks upon the event’s conclusion, Zaki Nusseibeh said, "My priority is to ensure that we make use of culture to help us get through this pandemic more united, more compassionate, and more creative than ever before. Given what I have seen so far throughout the UAE-China virtual culture week, I am convinced that we will succeed in this regard."

Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, stated, "The inaugural UAE-China virtual culture week has reaffirmed my belief that the peoples of China and the United Arab Emirates share an innovative spirit and an energy and drive to achieve what others sometimes believe is impossible. This wonderful event demonstrated that the UAE and China's relations are stronger than ever, based on decades of cultural, civilizational, communication, and trade exchange."

Ni Jian, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, said, "Currently, the world is faced with serious challenges posed by COVID-19; there are many risks and uncertainties confronting world development.

In this context, it is imperative to enhance mutual learning and exchanges between different civilizations so as to achieve tolerance, inclusiveness, mutual-appreciation and win-win cooperation. This China-UAE Culture Week is not only a reflection of our cultural exchange deepening, but also a manifestation of our bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership growing from strength to strength."

For his part, Dr. Liu Jingzhen, Chairman of Sinopharm Group, underscored Sinopharm's contributions to China as well as the whole world in the fight against COVID-19. He emphasised that, as approved by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the inactivated vaccines of Sinopharm CNBG became the world's first to conduct international phase III clinical trials, demonstrating the two countries' collaboration to the benefit of the peoples of both countries, as well as all of mankind.

Dr. Liu also expressed his congratulations for the success of the virtual culture week and noted his belief that this activity would promote mutual understanding and unity between the Emirati and Chinese peoples as they collaborate to protect the earth, the common home of the human race.

This year’s events represented the first-ever UAE-China cultural marathon held virtually in continuation of the inaugural UAE-China Culture Week launched in 2018 on the occasion of China’s President Xi Jinping’s visit to the UAE.