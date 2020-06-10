UrduPoint.com
Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General Of Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden Discuss Cultural Ties

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today held a remote meeting with Dr. Marion Ackermann, Director-General of the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden in Germany, in the presence of Hafsa Al Ulama, UAE Ambassador to Germany.

At the start of the meeting, Nusseibeh welcomed Dr. Ackermann and wished her success, stressing the importance of continuing their cultural communication and dialogue despite the coronavirus crisis affecting the world, in light of the role of culture in bringing a positive change to the lives of people.

Nusseibeh also discussed ways of supporting the dialogue and enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the area of culture, as well as strengthening the relations between the two parties by promoting cultural and scientific exchange, to provide opportunities for cultural and social interactions.

He praised the cultural relations between the UAE and Germany, which are part of their cultural diplomacy and soft power, and are helping to achieve the goals of their leaderships to enhance cooperation in the areas of culture, politics, diplomacy and the economy.

Al Ulama pointed out that there are many common cultural factors that bring together the UAE and Germany, which have helped consolidate their relations while praising the existence of many joint cultural initiatives for writers and researchers seeking knowledge, under the framework of strengthening their overall relationship.

