Zaki Nusseibeh Discusses Cultural, Academic Cooperation With US Delegation

Zaki Nusseibeh discusses cultural, academic cooperation with US delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, discussed, with an American delegation, the cultural ties between the UAE and the US, as well as their Joint Cultural Dialogue.

Their discussion took place during a remote meeting between Nusseibeh and Sean Murphy, Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Nusseibeh expressed his keenness to strengthen overall bilateral ties between the two countries, most notably is the areas of culture and education, as well as the UAE’s desire to encourage cooperation with the best universities in the US.

Nusseibeh also addressed the ongoing cooperation with New York University (NYU) and expressed his pride in the Emirati students studying there, while stressing the importance of the cultural programmes launched by the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Murphy stated that academic cooperation between the two countries is one of the priorities of the embassy, noting the recent launch of a joint strategic dialogue.

Solomon pointed out that one of the dialogue’s sub-committees held a recent meeting to discuss cultural and academic matters, including cooperation between universities from both countries, as well as academic and professional exchange programmes.

