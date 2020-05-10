Zaki Nusseibeh elected member of prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The American academy of Arts and Sciences elects Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, as a new member of the Academy joining the company of notable members.

Nancy C. Andres, Chairman of the board from American Academy of Arts and Sciences in Washington, welcomed the election along with David W. Oxtoby and said, "We are pleased with the election of Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh as a new member of the Academy. This honour indicates the great appreciation that you have received from leaders in your field and members throughout the United States of America."

With his election, Zaki Nusseibeh will be joining a group of prominent members – from the American Academy of Arts and Sciences founders; John Adams, James Bodwin, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington to Ralph Waldo Emerson, Maria Mitchell and Alexander Graham Bell.

Commenting on his recent election, Nusseibeh said, "Receiving the invitation to join an extraordinary constellation of brilliant minds and souls, both past and present in the Academy of Arts and Sciences has touched me deeply, as it would ordinarily have done in any circumstance.

Receiving it in the midst of a global pandemic that has shut me together with a plurality of mankind in the severest lockdown experienced in living memory literally took my breath away."

Founded in 1780, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences honours excellence and convenes leaders from every field of human endeavor to examine new ideas, address issues of importance to the nation and the world, and work together to cultivate every art and science. Studies by the institution have helped set the direction of research – from science and technology policy, global security and international affairs, social policy, education and the humanities.

"It is therefore an honour and a great pleasure for me to accept your invitation in all humility. I pray and hope that I can help in any way I can in fulfilling the mission I have to carry out," Zaki Nusseibeh concluded.