Zaki Nusseibeh Explores Cultural Cooperation With Bosnia And Herzegovina Ambassador

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh explores cultural cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) UAE Minister of State, Zaki Nusseibeh, on Wednesday met with the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the UAE, Serif Mujkanovic, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the cultural affairs sector.

The Ambassador expressed his country's interest in boosting arts and culture cooperation, along with advancing academic and knowledge exchange between the UAE and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

