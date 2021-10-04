Zaki Nusseibeh: Expo 2020 Dubai inspires world to design better future for humanity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), has described Expo 2020 Dubai as one of the world’s most important cultural, scientific, and economic events.

Nusseibeh said that the dazzling opening ceremony demonstrated the UAE’s ability to organise and host an event of this kind. It brings together 192 countries in an atmosphere of tolerance and coexistence, and each creates a pavilion in the character of their different cultures.

"The Expo 2020 supports global economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Its theme, ‘Connecting Minds and Creating the Future' is an inspirational message to all countries and young people. Dubai invites the world’s thinkers and creative people to the UAE, to work with us in designing a better future for humanity," he added.

Explaining the opportunity for young people, Nusseibeh stated, "There are three opportunities to take advantage of.

The first is the practical experience to be gained by participating in the ‘YouthConnect’ forum. The second is the chance to show the world the intellectual, creative abilities of young people. The third is the avenue for an experience of world cultures and the open door to authentic Arab traditions, values, and arts."

He pointed out that the Expo 2020 Dubai "is a wonderful opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises to demonstrate their creative value alongside established global companies". He explained that cultural and creative industries are important to economic growth in the nation and across the world.

He also underlined the important role young people play, saying, "They have the energy to show leadership in integrating cultural and creative industries into the fabric of economic life in the UAE, to ensure their sustainable development."