UrduPoint.com

Zaki Nusseibeh: Expo 2020 Dubai Inspires World To Design Better Future For Humanity

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh: Expo 2020 Dubai inspires world to design better future for humanity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), has described Expo 2020 Dubai as one of the world’s most important cultural, scientific, and economic events.

Nusseibeh said that the dazzling opening ceremony demonstrated the UAE’s ability to organise and host an event of this kind. It brings together 192 countries in an atmosphere of tolerance and coexistence, and each creates a pavilion in the character of their different cultures.

"The Expo 2020 supports global economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Its theme, ‘Connecting Minds and Creating the Future' is an inspirational message to all countries and young people. Dubai invites the world’s thinkers and creative people to the UAE, to work with us in designing a better future for humanity," he added.

Explaining the opportunity for young people, Nusseibeh stated, "There are three opportunities to take advantage of.

The first is the practical experience to be gained by participating in the ‘YouthConnect’ forum. The second is the chance to show the world the intellectual, creative abilities of young people. The third is the avenue for an experience of world cultures and the open door to authentic Arab traditions, values, and arts."

He pointed out that the Expo 2020 Dubai "is a wonderful opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises to demonstrate their creative value alongside established global companies". He explained that cultural and creative industries are important to economic growth in the nation and across the world.

He also underlined the important role young people play, saying, "They have the energy to show leadership in integrating cultural and creative industries into the fabric of economic life in the UAE, to ensure their sustainable development."

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Young United Arab Emirates 2020 Event All Arab

Recent Stories

&#039;Al Wasl Dome&#039; a cultural landmark at he ..

&#039;Al Wasl Dome&#039; a cultural landmark at heart of Expo 2020 Dubai

50 seconds ago
 Ethiopia reports 697 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 697 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Billion Tree Tsunami promotes green entrepreneursh ..

Billion Tree Tsunami promotes green entrepreneurship for unemployed women, youth ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Staffer of North ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Staffer of North Macedonian Embassy Persona No ..

4 minutes ago
 Pandora Papers Prove Serbian Minister's Link to Pr ..

Pandora Papers Prove Serbian Minister's Link to Property Fraud - Investigative J ..

6 minutes ago
 Turkey's Borsa Istanbul looking up at weekly open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul looking up at weekly open

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.