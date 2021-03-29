Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic cooperation

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Supreme President of UAE University (UAEU), today received Xavier Chatel, French Ambassador to the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of UAEU in Al Ain, both sides discussed the academic, educational and cultural cooperation between the UAE and France and ways of strengthening them.

Nusseibeh stressed the importance of enhancing the distinguished relations between the two countries, most notably in the areas of higher education and culture, as well as ways of supporting research and innovation in the energy, water, environmental and space science sectors.

He also highlighted the importance of the strategic relations between the two countries and their historic cooperation in political, economic and cultural areas, noting their coordination in many cultural projects.

"We are proud of the significant development in the academic, scientific and innovation cooperation between France and the UAE," Nusseibeh said, affirming his keenness to exert further efforts to advance their ties in the coming period.

After the meeting, Chatel toured the campus of UAEU, accompanied by Ghaleb Ali Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and UAEU board Member, Professor Mohammed Al Qasimi, Dean of the College of Law, Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, and Dr. Ayesha Al Dhaheri, Chairperson of the Nutrition and Health Department at UAEU.

At the end of the tour, Chatel lauded UAEU, which is known for its prominent regional and international academic stature, noting his admiration for its unique design and advanced facilities.

UAEU’s technological and research development will help achieve its goal of being the best research university in the region, he added.