UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador Discuss Academic Cooperation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:15 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic cooperation

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Supreme President of UAE University (UAEU), today received Xavier Chatel, French Ambassador to the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of UAEU in Al Ain, both sides discussed the academic, educational and cultural cooperation between the UAE and France and ways of strengthening them.

Nusseibeh stressed the importance of enhancing the distinguished relations between the two countries, most notably in the areas of higher education and culture, as well as ways of supporting research and innovation in the energy, water, environmental and space science sectors.

He also highlighted the importance of the strategic relations between the two countries and their historic cooperation in political, economic and cultural areas, noting their coordination in many cultural projects.

"We are proud of the significant development in the academic, scientific and innovation cooperation between France and the UAE," Nusseibeh said, affirming his keenness to exert further efforts to advance their ties in the coming period.

After the meeting, Chatel toured the campus of UAEU, accompanied by Ghaleb Ali Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and UAEU board Member, Professor Mohammed Al Qasimi, Dean of the College of Law, Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, and Dr. Ayesha Al Dhaheri, Chairperson of the Nutrition and Health Department at UAEU.

At the end of the tour, Chatel lauded UAEU, which is known for its prominent regional and international academic stature, noting his admiration for its unique design and advanced facilities.

UAEU’s technological and research development will help achieve its goal of being the best research university in the region, he added.

Related Topics

Education Water France UAE Best

Recent Stories

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

2 minutes ago

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

47 minutes ago

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

2 hours ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

2 hours ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.