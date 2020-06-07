Zaki Nusseibeh gives online cultural diplomacy class to associates of Dubai Business Associate Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) Minister of State Zaki Nusseibeh has lauded the outcomes of the Dubai business Associate, DBA, which was established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and managed by Falcon and Associates.

In a statement, 27 associates from the Dubai Business Associate programme, had a cultural diplomacy masterclass with Nusseibeh.

In a ‘virtual’ fireside setting, the associates heard about Zaki Nusseibeh’s early years as Sheikh Zayed’s translator and adviser. Nusseibeh observed first-hand how culture played a role in the union of the seven emirates. He talked about how Sheikh Zayed’s leadership shaped the UAE into the country it is today.

He also spoke of his great passion for cultural diplomacy and explained how it differs from and complements public diplomacy. As leader of the Office of Public & Cultural Diplomacy, he described the office’s role and its current projects, utilising culture to both promote the UAE’s agenda abroad and boost its public image as a tolerant society and hub for culture.

DBA is now in its 6th edition and has 27 Associates from the UAE, China, USA and eight other countries, and has an alumni group of more than 150 global ambassadors from 17 countries. Associates, aged 21-26, launch their careers in Dubai, solving complex consulting problems and experience a deep immersion into Dubai Inc organisations. They tell their Dubai story to their current and future global network.

Speaking after the meeting, Nusseibeh said, "It was a pleasure to hear about the associates’ career boost in the UAE as they begin their international careers. They become lifelong cultural ambassadors with UAE within their DNA, strengthening the bridges and friendships between Dubai, the UAE and the world. Here they learn to spread the universal message of tolerance that is needed in the post COVID-19 world.’’