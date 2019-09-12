Zaki Nusseibeh holds interactive dialogues with new students at Emirates Diplomatic Academy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI,12th September 2019 (WAM) – Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Member of the board of Trustees of the Emirates Diplomatic academy,EDA, today met the Academy’s fifth cohort of students. In a friendly and interactive dialogue with the UAE’s future diplomats, he discussed their educational journey and promising future ahead.

During the meeting, the Minister called on the students to follow the example that the founding father of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, set for the country’s foreign policy. Promoting harmonious coexistence among nations and prioritising the principles of international peace and security, this balanced approach is based on mutual respect, tolerance and friendship with other countries of the world.

Referring to ''The Letter of the New Season'' by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, published to coincide with Islamic New Year, Nusseibeh said: "As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, we are now entering a new season of achievements, and our country has the courage to face the facts, review decisions and continually adjust strategies to march rapidly towards the future."

He added: "Joining the diplomatic corps today is not only a great responsibility, it is also a true privilege. You are the diplomats of the future and the new energy we need to continue the UAE’s international achievements and advance its foreign policy objectives.

With hard work and dedication, you can help advance prosperity and progress, and lead the world towards a brighter future."

Nusseibeh praised the Academy’s efforts in preparing young national talent to forecast the future, take charge of spreading the country’s message and strengthen international cooperation in implementing the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership. He also stressed the importance of diplomatic work and its pivotal role in addressing the challenges the world is facing today.

For his part, Bernardino León, Director General of EDA, said: "At EDA, we equip our students with the best theoretical and practical expertise in accordance with the highest global standards in the field of diplomacy and international relations. In addition, we provide them with political guidance and insights that prepare them to deal with future regional and global challenges, lead international strategic initiatives and contribute to the consolidation of the prestigious status of the UAE on the world stage."

The interactive discussion is the latest in EDA’s series of presentations that invites high-profile diplomatic leaders to share insights and experiences with the UAE’s future diplomats in order to inspire, guide and best prepare them for their missions.