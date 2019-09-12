UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaki Nusseibeh Holds Interactive Dialogues With New Students At Emirates Diplomatic Academy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:45 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh holds interactive dialogues with new students at Emirates Diplomatic Academy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI,12th September 2019 (WAM) – Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Member of the board of Trustees of the Emirates Diplomatic academy,EDA, today met the Academy’s fifth cohort of students. In a friendly and interactive dialogue with the UAE’s future diplomats, he discussed their educational journey and promising future ahead.

During the meeting, the Minister called on the students to follow the example that the founding father of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, set for the country’s foreign policy. Promoting harmonious coexistence among nations and prioritising the principles of international peace and security, this balanced approach is based on mutual respect, tolerance and friendship with other countries of the world.

Referring to ''The Letter of the New Season'' by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, published to coincide with Islamic New Year, Nusseibeh said: "As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, we are now entering a new season of achievements, and our country has the courage to face the facts, review decisions and continually adjust strategies to march rapidly towards the future."

He added: "Joining the diplomatic corps today is not only a great responsibility, it is also a true privilege. You are the diplomats of the future and the new energy we need to continue the UAE’s international achievements and advance its foreign policy objectives.

With hard work and dedication, you can help advance prosperity and progress, and lead the world towards a brighter future."

Nusseibeh praised the Academy’s efforts in preparing young national talent to forecast the future, take charge of spreading the country’s message and strengthen international cooperation in implementing the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership. He also stressed the importance of diplomatic work and its pivotal role in addressing the challenges the world is facing today.

For his part, Bernardino León, Director General of EDA, said: "At EDA, we equip our students with the best theoretical and practical expertise in accordance with the highest global standards in the field of diplomacy and international relations. In addition, we provide them with political guidance and insights that prepare them to deal with future regional and global challenges, lead international strategic initiatives and contribute to the consolidation of the prestigious status of the UAE on the world stage."

The interactive discussion is the latest in EDA’s series of presentations that invites high-profile diplomatic leaders to share insights and experiences with the UAE’s future diplomats in order to inspire, guide and best prepare them for their missions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Young Guide Rashid Progress Lead March September 2019 Share Best

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and press conferenc ..

2 hours ago

When Quaid-e-Azam Trophy made headlines

2 hours ago

Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from red-ball cr ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

4 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

4 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.