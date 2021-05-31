Zaki Nusseibeh honours female student winners of virtual youth debate

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), today honoured the female winners of a virtual youth debate recently organised by the Federal Youth Authority's Dubai Youth Hub, in collaboration with a leading group of specialist juries.

The winners, students Mariam Saeed Al Kaabi, Balqees Saeed Al Shehhi and Salma Haji Al Dhanhani, participated in a debate on Zoom, which aimed to highlight the views of young people on healthy lifestyles, as well as improve their discourse and research skills to enable them to construct convincing arguments.

Nusseibeh lauded the students' achievements and their keenness to best represent their country.

"You are truly our pride and joy, as you serve as role models of leading Emirati females who strive to drive the country’s development and build a brighter tomorrow in the UAE," he said, in conclusion.